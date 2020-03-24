Menu
Coronavirus claims eighth victim

by Stephen Drill in London, Sarah Blake in New York, Clare Armstrong, Sue Dunlevy, Tamsin Rose, News Co
24th Mar 2020 1:09 PM

A woman in her 70s who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise has become the eighth person to die from coronavirus in Australia.

NSW health confirmed the woman died in hospital overnight, becoming the state's seventh fatality.

She had been taken directly to hospital after getting off the Ruby Princess on March 19.

There have now been 107 Ruby Princess passengers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in NSW, plus an additional 26 people interstate.

NSW Health confirmed there are currently 12 COVID-19 cases in Intensive Care Units and of those cases, eight require ventilators at this stage.

The state's total number of cases jumped to 818 as at 8pm Monday night.

There are two cases of COVID-19 in teachers at Normanhurst West Public School in Thornleigh, NSW, confirmed on 21 March and 23 March.

"Close contacts at the school have been identified and are being contacted placed in self-isolation," a NSW Health statement said.

"The school will remain closed today."

