Coronavirus and Western Downs: all you need to know

Here’s what residents of the Western Downs need to know about COVID-19 and the impact it is having on their communities.

Here’s what residents of the Western Downs need to know about COVID-19 and the impact it is having on their communities.

QUEENSLAND will this week close it's borders, as the state's number of confirmed cases of coronavirus soared to 259.

It follows a weekend of major changes to the way Australians operate.

While Queensland schools remain open, for one Chinchilla mother the decision to keep her four children home was a matter of life or death.

Western Downs residents are being urged to prepare for the inevitable, with mayor Paul McVeigh saying the arrival of the virus in the region is a matter of time.

Despite there so far being no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the western Downs, local pubs, clubs, and gyms have been forced to close in line with the national cabinet's strict social distancing measures.

Local cafes and restaurants can now only operate takeaway and/or home delivery only, but bottle shops: both stores and drive thrus, remain open.

Many Dalby businesses are trying to find alternative ways to keep their business alive.

It's a similar story down the road in Chinchilla, where many were forced to change the way they operated at midday today.

Considering how many travellers and residents service stations serve, local Caltex stores have changed their procedures at the pump and instore.

The newest social distancing measures are being viewed as a draconian necessity by a southwest Queensland expat in isolation in Morocco, where army tanks are patrolling city streets.

Across Australia, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases, based on a tally of numbers provided by health authorities in each state and territory, now stands at 1479.

There are 669 in New South Wales, 296 in Victoria, 259 in Queensland, 98 in South Australia, 120 in Western Australia, 14 in Tasmania, 19 in the Australian Capital Territory and four in the Northern Territory.

The brutal reality of shutdowns forced by the surging coronavirus pandemic has been reflected in 'Depression' like scenes of people queuing for help at Centrelink offices.

On the Gold Coast, lines are stretching for more than a block around one of the biggest Centrelink offices.

Hundreds of people, many wearing protective face masks arrived at the Centrelink long before opening, with the queue stretching down a block and around a corner. There have been similar scenes in Ipswich.

The Federal Government's online portal for unemployment benefits crashed under the increased strain.

Both the Centrelink app and the entire MyGov portal fell over shortly before 9am, with users unable to log into their accounts to update their information or register for allowances including Newstart.

Social media users also reported being unable to get through to Centrelink over the phone, instead met with messages to call back later.

HOW TO ACCESS CASH PAYMENTS

"There is unprecedented demand for the service right now, but Australians need to be patient. Try logging on later today or even tomorrow," Government Services Minister Stuart Robert told AAP on Monday.

Services Australia said it was experiencing "very high demand" but a lot of queries involved the same questions, so pleaded with those unsure about the payments to visit servicesaustralia.gov.au/COVID19.

Elsewhere on the Sunshine Coast, some of the areas biggest employers are trying to work out how to keep their workers for months.

In Toowoomba, a staff member at a local school has contracted the virus.

NEED TO KNOW (UNLOCKED STORIES)

Your complete coronavirus survival guide

Easy way to make your own hand sanitiser

How to self-isolate the right way and how it's enforced

How to get your hands on your $750