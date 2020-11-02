Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have seized 8kg of cocaine in a major drug bust at the Queensland-NSW border.
Police have seized 8kg of cocaine in a major drug bust at the Queensland-NSW border.
Crime

Cops seize 8kg of cocaine in border checkpoint bust

by Danielle O’Neal
2nd Nov 2020 12:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men have been caught allegedly trying to bring millions of dollars worth of cocaine into Queensland.

Police said officers stopped a car occupied by two men in the northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway at the QLD/NSW checkpoint about 3pm on October 30.

A search was conducted and 8kg of cocaine, as well as ecstasy and cannabis was found.

A 26-year-old Sippy Downs man has been charged with three counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possession of utensils.

Police have seized 8kg of cocaine at the Queensland border.
Police have seized 8kg of cocaine at the Queensland border.

 

The cocaine would be worth millions of dollars.
The cocaine would be worth millions of dollars.

 

A 31-year-old New Beith man was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to reappear in Southport Magistrates Court on November 2.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lives of Western Downs creatives explored through film

        Premium Content Lives of Western Downs creatives explored through film

        Council News THE stories behind the region’s most renowned creatives are being celebrated as part of a new project to explore culture in the Western Downs. DETAILS:

        90+ PHOTOS: Dalby punters hit the track in style

        Premium Content 90+ PHOTOS: Dalby punters hit the track in style

        News KEEN racegoers were dressed to impress at the Dalby Rugby Races, letting their hair...

        ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Callide

        Premium Content ELECTION WRAP: What happened and what it means for Callide

        Politics Didn’t catch the results from the election last night, we’ve got you covered. Catch...

        Diverse talent of regional artists on show for cultural night of nights

        Premium Content Diverse talent of regional artists on show for cultural night...

        Council News WESTERN Downs residents are encouraged to relish in the region’s most creative...