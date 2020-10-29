Two cops have allegedly been assaulted trying to arrest a man during a violent arrest on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police say that just before 10.30pm Wednesday, the officers were talking to a man who was behaving suspiciously on Beach Road in Surfers Paradise when he allegedly became aggressive towards them.

"While in the process of being handcuffed, the man allegedly became violent and punched the two officers, pushed one onto the road and the other into a wall," a spokesman said.

"One of the senior constables deployed his Taser to subdue the man, who was then arrested with the assistance of additional police.

"Officers subsequently searched the man and located a small amount of drugs."

The two male senior constables, aged 29 and 40, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

One officer suffered lacerations to his knee while the other sustained facial grazing.

A 26-year-old NSW man has been charged with two counts each of serious assault of a police officer (wilful obstruction) and serious assault of police officer causing bodily harm.

He was also charged with possessing a dangerous drug and other substances.

The man has been refused police bail and is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on Thursday morning.

Originally published as Cops punched, slammed into wall in dramatic Gold Coast arrest