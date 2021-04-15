Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An arrest warrant has been issued for iconic Indigenous activist Lex Wotton after he failed to show up at court over a drink driving charge.
An arrest warrant has been issued for iconic Indigenous activist Lex Wotton after he failed to show up at court over a drink driving charge.
Crime

Cops issue arrest warrant for Palm Island activist

Hugh Suffell
by and HUGH SUFFELL
15th Apr 2021 3:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN ARREST warrant has been issued for indigenous activist Lex Patrick Wotton after he failed to appear in court on Wednesday.

Mr Wotton has been charged with four offences - contravening a direction of police, driving over the middle alcohol limit while the holder of a learner/probationary/provisional licence, failing to comply with learning while the holder of a class C learner licence and failing to display L plates.

Palm Island local Lex Wotton has been charged with drink driving. Pictured: Zak Simmonds
Palm Island local Lex Wotton has been charged with drink driving. Pictured: Zak Simmonds

The matters were listed for mention in the Townsville Magistrates Court on April 14.

Mr Wotton was front and centre of the notorious 2004 Palm Island riots, before he led the charge to secure a historic $30 million racial discrimination class action payout and apology from the Queensland Government.

hugh.suffell@news.com.au

Originally published as Cops issue arrest warrant for Palm Island activist

court crime lex wooton

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

        Premium Content Man allegedly reverses car into shop front while drunk

        Crime Dalby police will allege a man was heavily intoxicated when he drove his car into a popular shop front along Drayton Street.

        Council worker breaks woman’s nose during bar punch-up

        Premium Content Council worker breaks woman’s nose during bar punch-up

        News Peni Raiwalui avoids deportation despite bashing women

        Alleged drink driver writes-off car near Chinchilla

        Premium Content Alleged drink driver writes-off car near Chinchilla

        Crime Police have charged a man with multiple offences after he crashed his car near...

        ‘Quality’ grain farm sells at auction for $4.3 million

        Premium Content ‘Quality’ grain farm sells at auction for $4.3 million

        Property A bidding war between two prospective buyers resulted in more than 300 hectares of...