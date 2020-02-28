Cops found cannabis plant growing behind mans shed

BUSTED: The court heard Harold Wayne Carlo owned up to police straight away. Pic: Supplied.

CHINCHILLA police and the Dalby CIB executed a search warrant at Atkins St in Chinchilla on Friday, January 3, uncovering an 80cm high marijuana plant.

The court heard during the search police also found ammunition in an old fridge and cannabis in an old tobacco tin.

At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 6, Harold Wayne Carlo pleaded guilty to three charges - possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and authority required to possess explosives.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said Carlos owned up to police straight away.

“In an old refrigerator that had been fashioned into a toolbox, police located a quantity of .22 ammunition,” Snr Const. Tehana said.

“In the defendant’s bedroom of which he is the sole occupier, police located an old tobacco tin that contained cannabis in the top draw of the bedside table.

“A search of the backyard located a cannabis plant behind the shed, it was approximately 80cm in height.”

Snr Const Tahana said Carlo told police he had been growing the plant for four months and watered it every second day.

“He also made full admissions to owning the cannabis in the tobacco tin and that he had smoked it in the form of a joint,” Snr Const. Tehana said.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she imposed a reduced penalty due to Carlos co-operation with police.

“If someone admits to a crime and really the only evidence of them committing the crime is their admission – in this case you told police that you grew the plant for four months - you are entitled to a significance discount in penalty,” she said.

Carlo was fined $500 for all three offences and no conviction was recorded.