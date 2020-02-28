Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BUSTED: The court heard Harold Wayne Carlo owned up to police straight away. Pic: Supplied.
BUSTED: The court heard Harold Wayne Carlo owned up to police straight away. Pic: Supplied.
News

Cops found cannabis plant growing behind mans shed

Peta McEachern
27th Feb 2020 3:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHINCHILLA police and the Dalby CIB executed a search warrant at Atkins St in Chinchilla on Friday, January 3, uncovering an 80cm high marijuana plant.

The court heard during the search police also found ammunition in an old fridge and cannabis in an old tobacco tin.

At the Chinchilla Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 6, Harold Wayne Carlo pleaded guilty to three charges - possessing dangerous drugs, producing dangerous drugs and authority required to possess explosives.

Police prosecutor Jodie Tahana said Carlos owned up to police straight away.

“In an old refrigerator that had been fashioned into a toolbox, police located a quantity of .22 ammunition,” Snr Const. Tehana said.

“In the defendant’s bedroom of which he is the sole occupier, police located an old tobacco tin that contained cannabis in the top draw of the bedside table.

“A search of the backyard located a cannabis plant behind the shed, it was approximately 80cm in height.”

Snr Const Tahana said Carlo told police he had been growing the plant for four months and watered it every second day.

“He also made full admissions to owning the cannabis in the tobacco tin and that he had smoked it in the form of a joint,” Snr Const. Tehana said.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop said she imposed a reduced penalty due to Carlos co-operation with police.

“If someone admits to a crime and really the only evidence of them committing the crime is their admission – in this case you told police that you grew the plant for four months - you are entitled to a significance discount in penalty,” she said.

Carlo was fined $500 for all three offences and no conviction was recorded.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police respond to anti-vax campaign in Roma

        premium_icon Police respond to anti-vax campaign in Roma

        News Officers warned the anti-vaxxers behind tampering with baby products in Roma stores could end up in court.

        COURT WRAP: Drug busts, drink drivers, offenders jailed

        premium_icon COURT WRAP: Drug busts, drink drivers, offenders jailed

        News Here are the people who pleaded guilty in St George Magistrates court and the...

        Unidentified skeletal remains found in floodwaters

        premium_icon Unidentified skeletal remains found in floodwaters

        Breaking Police investigating after Unidentified skeletal remains found in St George

        Anti-vaxxers spread dangerous message in baby products

        premium_icon Anti-vaxxers spread dangerous message in baby products

        Health Anti-vaxxers who are spreading dangerous ideas against immunisation