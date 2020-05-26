Menu
A collection of postal items believed to be 'first day covers' were allegedly found during a search of a Maryborough property in May 2020. PHOTO: Contributed.
News

Cops find rare stamp stash in stolen loot

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
25th May 2020 11:53 AM | Updated: 26th May 2020 8:09 AM
POLICE sifting through a trove of suspected stolen property have uncovered what they believe are rare and potentially valuable 'first day covers.'

The envelopes were allegedly seized in Maryborough last week.

According to the Gold Coast Coins and Stamps website, https://www.coins-stamps.com.au, a first day cover is an envelope on which the stamp has been cancelled on the first day of issue.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said there were more than 50 covers in the stash.

"These would have been of value to a collector and police want to reunite them with their owner," she said.

If the covers cannot be returned to their rightful owner, they could be forfeited and, ultimately, sold or destroyed.

Proof of ownership must be presented to the watch house to claim the items.

The covers were allegedly found in Mary St on May 18.

The Chronicle previously reported officers attached to the Wide Bay Burnett Tactical Crime Squad swooped on the property and executed a search warrant.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and is due in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 4.

He was charged with multiple offences including receiving tainted property, possession of restricted items, the unlawful possession of a weapon and drug-related offences.

Officers also allegedly found a bicycle, cameras, power tools, shoes, watches, camping gear and toolboxes - among other things.

Some items have already been returned to their owners.

Anyone with information on who the items might belong to are being urged to contact Maryborough police between 8am and 4pm, Monday to Friday.

