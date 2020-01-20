Menu
Crime

Active shooter in US with three dead

by Marnie O'Neill
20th Jan 2020 7:55 AM | Updated: 11:38 AM

 

At least three people are dead and multiple homes on fire in Hawaii's iconic Waikiki neighbourhood after a man allegedly stabbed his female landlord before opening fire on police.

Hawaii News Now is reporting the suspected gunman is holed up inside his home, which is now on fire, with the blaze having spread to four other properties and a police vehicle.

FBI Honolulu Operational Support Technician Derek Hayes said the FBI was responding to an "active shooter" in Honolulu, CNN reported.

The bizarre and tragic chain of events is believed to have started with the attempted eviction of the gunman, named by local media as 69-year-old Jerry Hanel, just before 9.30am local time.

 

The suspected gunman, Jerry Hanel, 69, is believed to be trapped inside his burning home. Picture: Marco Garcia/APSource:AP
The suspected gunman, Jerry Hanel, 69, is believed to be trapped inside his burning home. Picture: Marco Garcia/APSource:AP
The gunman is believed to be inside a home engulfed by fire that has spread to at least four others and a police car. Picture: Supplied
The gunman is believed to be inside a home engulfed by fire that has spread to at least four others and a police car. Picture: Supplied

Police sources have told the paper the suspect allegedly stabbed his landlady when she tried to evict him from a Hibiscus Ave, Diamond Head, home.

Witnesses saw injured officers being dragged from the home. One bystander said rescuers could be seen performing CPR on an officer in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Hanel then allegedly barricaded himself inside the property before setting it alight.

The sound of what appears to be gunfire can be heard in video taken by locals of the scene.

The flames rapidly spread to neighbouring properties, completely destroying at least four other homes and a police vehicle parked nearby. Other houses have been significantly damaged.

"It was just a tragic unfolding of events," resident Eric Crispin, who watched first responders rush to the scene from the rooftop of a nearby home, told reporters.

Court documents show Hanel has a history of violent behaviour and making false 911 reports, according to HNN.

"This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawaii," Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said in a tweet.

"I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department."

Thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the scene could be seen from several kilometres away.

Sources told HNN that the two officers shot at the home were initially taken in extremely critical condition to the Queen's Medical Center. A third officer sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

Dozens of police officers, including Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard, were seen arriving at the hospital. Local media reported many were either visibly shaken or crying as Chief Ballard hugged colleagues at the emergency unit.

