Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have been called to reports of multiple stabbings at a Northern NSW property.
Police have been called to reports of multiple stabbings at a Northern NSW property.
News

Cops called to multiple stabbings at Hare Krishna farm

Aisling Brennan
7th Feb 2021 9:28 PM | Updated: 8th Feb 2021 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been flown to hospital for treatment after reports of a multiple stabbing incident on the Northern Rivers on Sunday night. 

A NSW Police spokesman said a emergency crews responded to reports of a stabbing at a property on Tyalgum Rd, Eungella about 9pm. 

"Officers from the Tweed Byron Police District attended and have set up crime scene," he said. 

"A 46-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been flown by rescue helicopter to Gold Coast University Hospital. 

"Both are in a serious but stable condition. 

"The man is under police guard, and the incident is being treated as domestic related.

"Enquiries are continuing."

Police have confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Original: Emergency services are attending a Hare Krishna property near Murwillumbah following reports of multiple stabbing incident.

A NSW Police spokesman said crews were called to the Eungella property about 9pm after initial reports there had a been a multiple stabbing.

Early reports suggested at six people had been hurt.

But the police spokesman said upon arrival, officers found the alleged offender and "another party" required medical treatment for stab wounds.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed paramedics were also on scene.

It is understood at least two people are now in a serious but stable condition.

More Stories

editors picks hare krishna northern rivers police stabbing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over child abduction

        Premium Content Man charged over child abduction

        News A man has been charged over the snatching of a little boy from a Brisbane home while he was sleeping. The boy has been reunited with his family and is ‘all good’.

        Qld youth bail laws to change: Minister

        Premium Content Qld youth bail laws to change: Minister

        Crime Qld set to change youth bail laws amid deaths of innocent bystanders

        REVEALED: Gas industry’s troubling year during 2020

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gas industry’s troubling year during 2020

        News Data has revealed gas production in Australia’s largest electricity grid fell by 19...

        Rural fireys issue warning as bushfire season approaches

        Premium Content Rural fireys issue warning as bushfire season approaches

        News The Rural Fire Service has urged south west Queensland residents to prepare for the...