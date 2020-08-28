Menu
Police are investigating whether a man busted allegedly sharing child exploitation material is a part of a wider ring of crime.
Crime

Cops bust man sharing child exploitation material

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
28th Aug 2020 3:49 PM
Police are investigating whether a man busted allegedly sharing child exploitation material is a part of a wider ring of crime after they raided his home and seized a stash of devices.

Detectives from Townsville Child Protection and Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at the 64-year-old's South Townsville home yesterday after receiving information he was allegedly exchanging child exploitation material.

Another policing agency alerted the Townsville detectives to their suspicions and they seized a stash of electronic devices from the home.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said mobile data devices and computers would be scoured over the next few days.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles.
The fresh matter comes a month after police arrested a 33-year-old Wulguru man on similar charges.

Detectives raided his home on July 22 and were working to identify some of the children found in the stash of child exploitation material.

Det Snr Sgt miles said police have not ruled out whether they could be interconnected, or a part of a wider group.

The South Townsville man has been charged with three counts of possessing child exploitation material and one count of possessing a dangerous drug.

He will face Townsville Magistrates Court today.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.
 

Originally published as Cops bust man sharing child porn stash

