Cop run over in deliberate attack in car park
Paramedics are treating a police officer who has been injured after he was deliberately struck by a driver in a suburban shopping centre car park.
The incident occurred about 3pm as shoppers were going about their weekend shopping at the Stanhope Village Shopping Centre, Stanhope Gardens, in north west Sydney.
Police have launched a manhunt after the driver is believed to have fled the scene after the incident.
Police say they are currently looking for the driver of a Toyota last seen in the area at the time of the collision.
It is not yet clear what sparked the incident.
Detectives are on scene talking to witnesses in an attempt to determine the motive of the driver.
The injured officer is currently in a stable condition.
