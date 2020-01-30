Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
In body worn camera footage played to the court, Raymond Neilson-Scott can be heard saying he ‘put her on her arse’ and she had been ‘crying ever since’.
In body worn camera footage played to the court, Raymond Neilson-Scott can be heard saying he ‘put her on her arse’ and she had been ‘crying ever since’.
Crime

Cop denies assaulting women on call-out

by JASON WALLS
30th Jan 2020 7:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN NT Police officer accused of assaulting three Aboriginal people during a call-out in Berrimah last year is contesting the charges in the Darwin Local Court.

Raymond Neilson-Scott pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and one count of common assault following the incident on March 23.

Neilson-Scott is accused of pushing over a woman - who has since died and cannot be named for cultural reasons - and her mother, Wendy Lalara, after the younger woman allegedly spat at him.

The court heard Neilson-Scott went to the unit after another family member reported the deceased woman's father, Solomon Mamarika, was armed with a knife.

In body worn camera footage played to the court, Neilson-Scott can be heard saying he had to "put (Ms Lalara's daughter) on her arse" after she spat at him and she had been "crying ever since".

"I had to use force on the witness because she was spitting on my face," he says on the tape.

"She's playing stupid because I put her on her arse."

In the footage, Neilson-Scott says "no one spits on my face" but later says the woman was "not deliberately" spitting on him.

Ms Lalara told the court her daughter had just got back from dialysis treatment that day and was drinking water when she spoke to Neilson-Scott and some of it came out and landed on his face.

"She was drinking a cup of water because her mouth and throat was very dry", she said.

"But he thinks she was throwing spit at him and that's when he pushed her."

Under cross examination, Ms Lalara agreed a drunk Mr Mamarika ran at their daughter with a steak knife and she was concerned for her safety but insisted "he didn't really want to stab her".

The footage shows Mr Mamarika was arrested for allegedly assaulting police after Neilson-Scott says he "took a swing at me".

The hearing continues on Friday.

court crime police raymond neilson-scott violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        National doctor shortage to impact southwest residents

        premium_icon National doctor shortage to impact southwest residents

        News Frustratingly long wait times at a southwest Queensland practice are only set to get longer.

        • 30th Jan 2020 5:49 PM
        Miles prep students first week at school

        premium_icon Miles prep students first week at school

        News HUGE 122 PHOTO GALLERY: Miles State School welcomed a bunch of fresh faces to the...

        Dalby’s drug suppliers, named and shamed

        premium_icon Dalby’s drug suppliers, named and shamed

        Crime FROM a woman whose father was her best customer to a mum reintroduced to drugs at a...

        Mental health workshop tailored to rural communities

        premium_icon Mental health workshop tailored to rural communities

        News ‘Rural Minds’ comes to Roma in the midst of ongoing community anxiety and stress...