The officer was driving a marked police car.
Crime

Cop charged with driving at 171km/h

by Angie Raphael
29th Sep 2020 2:19 PM

A Perth policeman who was not authorised to chase a driver when he allegedly reached a speed of 171km/h has been charged with reckless driving.

Police say the officer had been trying to stop a motorcycle in Baldivis about 8.30am on June 16, but he allegedly drove at excessive speed without being properly authorised.

"The officer was on duty and driving a marked police vehicle at the time," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

"It will be further alleged the officer drove at 171km/h in a 100km/h speed zone."

The 31-year-old senior constable from the Traffic Enforcement Group will face Rockingham Magistrates Court later on Tuesday.

He has been placed on restricted duties pending the outcome of his court matter.

