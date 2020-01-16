Cop busted giving fake ticket

A police officer from Boston in the US allegedly mailed a fake $US790 ($A1144) citation and a threatening note to a driver who cut him off on a highway, according to a report.

The case of apparent road rage involved Christopher Curtis, 35, who is now facing criminal charges after nearly forcing another driver into a median barrier on Interstate 93 near Stoneham on March 1 last year, the Boston Globe reported.

The unidentified driver then received a bogus police citation in the mail a week later, complete with the logo of the Boston Police Department on its envelope.

The ticket, however, listed "state" as the agency that issued the citation, court records show.

"Watched you go in and out of traffic, tried pushing my truck off the road just to get into the left lane," an accompanying handwritten note read.

"Clocked you going over 90 in a 65. I have a six minute video of you driving like an (expletive), and pulled up next to you and took your picture.

"Try fighting this … I dare you! What happens when you try and run an officer's truck off the road … Hope it was worth it. See you in court," the threatening missive concluded.

The driver ignored the stern warning and ultimately appealed the citation, prosecutors said.

An investigation was launched after clerks in Woburn District Court and state troopers were unable to identify who wrote the ticket, which had an illegible signature, records show.

State Police subsequently learned that the citation was written with a Boston Police Department ticket book that had been signed out to Mr Curtis, who initially denied any involvement, records show.

Road rage was allegedly behind the bizarre incident. Picture: iStock

But investigators got a break last summer after state records showed that Mr Curtis had a white Toyota Tundra with a damaged front grill - just like the unidentified motorist had previously described.

When confronted in August with mobile phone records showing him travelling in the area on March 1 after an overtime assignment, Mr Curtis "remember(ed) completely and became absurd in his explanations," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Bergin wrote.

Mr Curtis insisted to investigators that the other driver had nearly run him off the road but claimed the note was intended to be a joke for another cop rather than the motorist.

He admitted to writing down the driver's licence plate before mailing him a ticket "as sort of a warning", Mr Bergin wrote.

Mr Curtis, who joined the department on September 11, 2017, has been placed on administrative leave without pay following his arraignment, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Doyle told The Post.

He pleaded not guilty on Tuesday during his arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court to charges of forgery, witness intimidation and misleading an investigation and was released on his own recognisance.

His next court date is on January 28, a spokeswoman for the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

"These allegations outline an abuse of power by an individual responsible for protecting the public and upholding the law," District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

"The community's relationship with members of law enforcement relies on trust, and actions like these harm the ability of every member of law enforcement to effectively perform their vital duties."

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission