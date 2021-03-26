WATCH: Rider's ‘bloody stupid’ 200km/h motorway wheelie

Helmet camera footage of a motorcyclist allegedly riding at speeds above 200km/h along Sunshine Motorway has led to 43 driving and serious drug charges.

Officers from the Sunshine Coast Road Policing Unit intercepted the 27-year-old rider on a BMW motorcycle at Maroochydore on March 23 after he was allegedly observed travelling at high speeds in wet conditions that day.

Officer-in-charge Acting Inspector Shane Panoho said four videos of helmet camera footage were seized by police.

Inspector Panoho said the man received a fine of $17,000 and lost 93 demerit points.

One of the videos allegedly showed the rider performing a wheel stand at 109km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The man is also alleged to have done another wheel stand at 201km/h while passing through merging cars on the 100km/h motorway.

Police allege a raid at his Pacific Paradise home located the motorbike and a "sophisticated" grow room and hydroponic set-up with eight mature marijuana plants.

The man was charged with 10 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count each of producing and possessing dangerous drugs and two other drug-related charges.

Inspector Panoho said after further review of the police vision there were 43 dangerous driving and riding offences identified.

He labelled the driver's actions as "bloody stupid".

It will not be alleged that the driver was on drugs at the time of offending.

It comes after 21 fatal crashes involving motorbikes in Queensland to date this year, three of which were on the Sunshine Coast.

"You can see from the footage how busy the road was," he said.

"It's a miracle he is alive and still breathing."

The man is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 10.

His traffic infringements include:

- 17 for speeding; three of which were for exceeding the speed limit by more than 40km/h

- 10 for failing to have proper control

- 2 for unlawful lane filtering

- 1 for crossing a single line

- 1 for failing to stop at red light

- 1 for stopping on a footpath

- 1 for disobeying a direction arrow on the roadway

The fines totalled $17,512.

Insp Panoho said it would be up to the Department of Transport and Main Roads to determine the man's punishment after his court appearance.

He said it was the highest accumulated demerit points tally lost in one day.