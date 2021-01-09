Menu
PROJECTS: An artist's impression of the view from Archibald St of the new development at 120 Cunningham St, Dalby. Picture: WDRC
Contracts approved: Council begins work on liveability projects

Peta McEachern
9th Jan 2021 9:00 AM
The New Year will bring exciting new recreation opportunities to the Western Downs, with several major projects about to get underway to boost our region’s liveability and create jobs.

The Western Downs Regional Council has selected the contractors for several projects under its $50 million COVID-19 Recovery Package, with works to kick off from January.

Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said Council was thrilled to push ahead with the landscape projects, which would make the region an even better place to live, work and relax.

“Our region has so much to offer, and Council is working hard to improve our fantastic outdoor recreational areas and encourage more residents to explore the region while also attracting more visitors,” Mayor McVeigh said.

“Council has awarded the contracts for improvements at Lake Broadwater near Dalby, Chinchilla Weir, Tara Lagoon Parklands, and Caliguel Lagoon at Condamine.

“Earlier in the year we fast-tracked several projects including our recreational facility upgrades to secure and create jobs, and it’s great to see we’re a step closer to delivering these projects for the community.”

Recreational Spaces and Cemeteries councillor, Carolyn Tillman said the projects would breathe new life into the region’s most popular spots.

“These projects are going to revitalise our fantastic recreational spaces, with a range of improvements planned for each site,” Ms Tillman said.

“All of these facilities are already utilised by the community and travellers alike, and by fast-tracking many of the upgrade plans we had in place, we can encourage more people to experience the region’s incredible landscapes and generate economic activity at the same time.

“We have some exciting improvements planned for all these sites, ranging from playground installations, to enhanced camping facilities and day use areas, and I can’t wait to see each project progress in the New Year”.

Council plans to deliver several other major projects in 2021, which includes the following developments; the new community space at 120 Cunningham Street in Dalby, mountain bike trails at the Bunya Mountains, an upgrade of the Miles Historical Village & Museum entrance, and a revitalisation of the MyALL 107 cultural precinct in Dalby.

