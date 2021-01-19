Menu
BREAK IN: Chinchilla’s Containers for Change was reportedly broken into on January 14. Picture: File
Crime

Containers for Change raided in cowardly break in

Sam Turner
19th Jan 2021 8:36 AM
An organisation that aids Chinchilla community and charity groups has been left reeling after they were reportedly raided by thieves.

Police believe their centre on Malduf St was broken into in the early hours of January 14, between 2.30am and 3.45am by unknown offenders.

A large sum of cash was reportedly stolen from the business, which exchanges money for recyclable items.

A Chinchilla police spokesman said investigations were still ongoing, with anyone with information asked to contact police.

