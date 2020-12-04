CONSERVE: Water restrictions tightened in Western Downs

THE elevated use of water due to Queensland’s scorching heat has prompted the Western Downs Regional Council to enforce tighter water restrictions.

The changes will affect residents connected to the Bell, Chinchilla, Condamine, Dalby, Jandowae, and Tara supplies, and will take effect from midnight, December 4.

Council spokesman for utilities councillor Peter Saxelby said it was vital the community worked together to conserve water, with extreme heat conditions putting pressure on town water supply.

“We know our region has experienced extreme heat conditions in recent times and it is natural for residents to do all they can to keep cool, but this has led to some towns using more water than Council is able to produce,” he said.

“This has forced us to reassess water restriction levels so we can keep up with current demand and reduce pressure on our water treatment plants as part of our water management strategy.“

Bell, Chinchilla, Condamine, Dalby, Jandowae and Tara will move to a conservation water restriction level, which means a target of 300L per person, per day.

Handheld hoses are still able to be used under a ‘conservation’ restriction, however people can only undertake watering activities between 6am and 9am and 4pm and 7pm on their designated watering days.

Watering on Mondays is prohibited for all Western Downs residents.

Head to council’s website here for more information.