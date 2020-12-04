Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SAVE WATER NOW: Western Downs Regional Council will implement tighter water restrictions on December 5, 2020. Picture: Luis Tosa
SAVE WATER NOW: Western Downs Regional Council will implement tighter water restrictions on December 5, 2020. Picture: Luis Tosa
Council News

CONSERVE: Water restrictions tightened in Western Downs

Sam Turner
4th Dec 2020 8:53 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE elevated use of water due to Queensland’s scorching heat has prompted the Western Downs Regional Council to enforce tighter water restrictions.

The changes will affect residents connected to the Bell, Chinchilla, Condamine, Dalby, Jandowae, and Tara supplies, and will take effect from midnight, December 4.

Council spokesman for utilities councillor Peter Saxelby said it was vital the community worked together to conserve water, with extreme heat conditions putting pressure on town water supply.

“We know our region has experienced extreme heat conditions in recent times and it is natural for residents to do all they can to keep cool, but this has led to some towns using more water than Council is able to produce,” he said.

READ MORE:

50+ PHOTOS: Dalby Christian College celebrates best and brightest

One year since shocking backyard dig shocked Chinchilla community

SPOTTED: Video of thirsty Dalby koala goes viral online

“This has forced us to reassess water restriction levels so we can keep up with current demand and reduce pressure on our water treatment plants as part of our water management strategy.“

Bell, Chinchilla, Condamine, Dalby, Jandowae and Tara will move to a conservation water restriction level, which means a target of 300L per person, per day.

Handheld hoses are still able to be used under a ‘conservation’ restriction, however people can only undertake watering activities between 6am and 9am and 4pm and 7pm on their designated watering days.

Watering on Mondays is prohibited for all Western Downs residents.

Head to council’s website here for more information.

water restrictions western downs regional council western downs water

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local fire ban for southwest region residents

        Premium Content Local fire ban for southwest region residents

        News QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has imposed a local fire ban for southwest region residents. DETAILS:

        Leading Chinchilla organisations shine light on men’s health

        Premium Content Leading Chinchilla organisations shine light on men’s health

        News DURING a day of camaraderie and support, the CCCI and Origin brought the Chinchilla...

        Firies battling 500m-wide fire front in scrubby terrain

        Premium Content Firies battling 500m-wide fire front in scrubby terrain

        News A large vegetation fire is burning near the Darling Downs Power Station on the...

        SPOTTED: Video of thirsty Dalby koala goes viral online

        Premium Content SPOTTED: Video of thirsty Dalby koala goes viral online

        Pets & Animals A heartwarming video has emerged onnline of a thirsty koala cooling off from the...