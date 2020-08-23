Connie turns 102 with fish and chips celebration

Connie Peach celebrating her 102nd birthday alongside her daughters Lorna Jarrett and Dawn Powell. Picture: Heidi Petith

FORMER Finch Hatton resident Connie Peach celebrated her 102nd birthday at the Francis of Assisi Home in Mackay this week with an order in fish and chips.

Daughter Lorna Jarrett, who had travelled with her husband from Brisbane to be there for the occasion, said it was Mrs Peach's all-time favourite meal.

Mrs Peach was born in Mt Morgan but grew up and lived at Finch Hatton with her husband Noel - who she married in 1936.

Together they raised two daughters, Lorna and Dawn.

Connie Peach celebrating her 102nd birthday alongside her daughters Lorna Jarrett and Dawn Powell. Picture: Heidi Petith

Mrs Jarrett said she remembers her mum regularly looking after their elderly neighbours on either side of the fence.

"She's very charitable and has always been a giver to her neighbours and friends," Mrs Jarrett said.

"She's always been there for us and put us before herself and dad too."

"And she never, ever hit us. She wiggled the wooden spoon but we never got hit," Mrs Jarrett said with a laugh.

Connie Peach celebrating her 102nd birthday with some cake at the Francis of Assisi Home in Mackay.

Mrs Jarrett and her sister Dawn Powell, who lives in Mackay, said their mum's life was centred by her faith in God.

St Francis of Assisi diversional therapist Meng Morgan added Mrs Peach hated the thought of being late to any church service.

Connie Peach celebrating her 102nd birthday with her fellow residents at the Francis of Assisi Home in Mackay.

But she was a "very good" bridge player as well as a keen bingo player, Ms Morgan said.

And although Mrs Peach was unable to visit a restaurant for her birthday as was originally planned, Mrs Jarrett said two of her granddaughters had sent flowers.

And she said her mum was thrilled to have been able to watch her great grandson graduate from the Royal Air Force via videolink.