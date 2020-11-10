Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Margaret Strelow.
Margaret Strelow.
Council News

CONFIRMED: Who is the new Rockhampton mayor

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
10th Nov 2020 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has confirmed Deputy Mayor Neil Fisher will be Acting Mayor.

This is in line with the Local Government Act 2009.

Acting Mayor Neil Fisher.
Acting Mayor Neil Fisher.

Further information is expected at a press conference today.

It is still unclear at this time if Chris 'Pineapple' Hooper would become mayor, due to the recent legislation changes.

More to come.

 

MORE STORIES:

STRELOW'S RESIGNATION: Findings behind misconduct revealed

ADANI ROW: Strelow resigns as Mayor amid 'misconduct' claims

Landry gutted and devastated at Mayor's resignation

Rocky's accidental mayor after shock resignation

Community Newsletter SignUp
chris hooper councillor neil fisher mayor margaret strelow rrc
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teenager’s epic journey home from France during pandemic

        Premium Content Teenager’s epic journey home from France during pandemic

        News THE 18-year-old Roma woman shares her turbulent journey home from France, and what makes Roma unique. FULL STORY:

        Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

        Premium Content Teenager charged with child neglect and torture

        News The 27-year-old mother of the child was also charged

        Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Premium Content Thousands of Queensland jobs no one wants

        Employment Queensland farmers are being forced to plough crops in the ground

        Teen rushed to hospital after motorbike crash east of Chinchilla

        Premium Content Teen rushed to hospital after motorbike crash east of...

        News Teenager injured in motorbike crash east of Chinchilla.