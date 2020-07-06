CONFIRMED: Teen killed in tragic southwest crash

AN 18-year-old male has tragically passed away in a single vehicle crash in Mungindi today.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the male from NSW was the sole occupant of the vehicle when he hit a tree and crashed on the Noondoo-Mungindi Road.

A local resident located the vehicle beside the road at about 10.50am and contacted emergency services.

The spokesman said the incident could have occurred earlier in the morning.

The forensic crash unit arrived at the scene at about 12.30pm to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Police officers from Mungindi, Dirranbandi and St George and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and NSW Fire and Rescue were also at the scene.