Confirmed: Sydney case visited Qld

Premier Annastacia Palaszcuzk has revealed Queensland has three new cases of COVID-19 - two in hotel quarantine and the third a woman from Sydney's Northern Beaches.

Ms Palaszczuk said the woman visited the Sunshine Coast and The Glen Hotel in Eight Mile Plains.

She said there was no concern about where the woman visited on the Sunshine Coast, but contact tracing would be done for the Eight Mile Plains area.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was on high alert.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said the woman aged in her 50s flew on a Virgin flight VA 925 on December 16 arriving in Brisabne Airport at 9.10am

Anyone who was on that flight should immediately get tested if they develop any symptoms at all.

Dr Young said authroities were contacting anyone on that plane who is high risk.

Anyone who attended The Glen Hotel after 11.30am on Wednesday, Decemeber 16 and develops symptoms should get tested.

"We are contact tracing people who did attend lucnh - they're who we're most concerned about," she said.

NSW Gladys Berejiklian revealed the confirmed case from NSW was tested in Queensland after learning of the outbreak in Sydney's Northern Beaches and drove back to Sydney.

During the trip back, they discovered they had tested positive to COVID.

It comes as the Sydney clusters grow to 28 after 10 new cases overnight.

The outbreak has triggered stay-at-home orders for three days for 250,000 people in the Northern Beaches Local Government area.

Ms Berejiklian confirmed the source of the outbreak came from an overseas strain. How locals became infected remains unknown.

Several health alerts have also been sent out for venues.

Queensland authorities will be releasing details of the flight on which the confirmed case had travelled.