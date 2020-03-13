Menu
Roma residents have been tested and are currently in quarantine for COVID-19.
News

CONFIRMED: Roma residents tested and in quarantine for COVID-19

Georgie Adams
13th Mar 2020 1:46 PM
MULTIPLE Roma residents have been tested for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine.

Staff at Roma Hospital confirmed residentsvisited the emergency department to be tested for COVID-19 and are currently in quarantine until tests indicate positive or negative results.

There are currently 35 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Queensland.

All the cases are in southeast Queensland, besides one individual in Kingaroy and one in Rockhampton.

Health experts are urging anyone who has been overseas in the last 14 days and has a fever or any respiratory symptoms to see a doctor immediately.

Please call ahead to the GP surgery and let them know your symptoms and travel history, this will help them prepare for your arrival.

Maranoa Regional Council mayor Tyson Golder said residents need to practise good hygiene more often than usual and stay home if you’re sick.

Anyone with concerns can call 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or find up-to-date reliable information on the Queensland Health website at www.health.qld.gov.au/coronavirus.

