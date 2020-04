Darling Downs Health has confirmed there has been a positive test result for coronavirus in Chinchilla.

The Darling Downs region currently has 39 cases of coronavirus spread between Chinchilla Miles, Toowoomba, Kingaroy, and Warwick - Toowoomba recorded its second death today, Thursday April 2.

Darling Downs Health said most of the cases are return travellers.

More to come…