Concerns raised over 15 allegedly emaciated horses

The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses has raised concerns over 15 emaciated horses at a Toowoomba property.

The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses has raised concerns over 15 emaciated horses at a Toowoomba property.

REPORTS of 15 emaciated horses at another Toowoomba property have been received by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Fourteen of the horses are claimed to be are ex-racehorses, with five still listed as 'active' with Racing Australia.

A Biosecurity Queensland spokesman said it had been investigating the reports but had not yet visited the property.

"Biosecurity Queensland has received reports of a possible animal welfare issue involving horses at a property near Toowoomba," he said.

"The reports are being investigated and inspectors will visit the property on Monday."

Last month, 22 horses, including ex-racehorses, were found dead on a Toowoomba region property.

Eight of the surviving horses at this property were in an emaciated condition.

The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses informed racing bodies and the RSPCA of the situation, and their reports were passed on to Biosecurity Queensland.

CPR campaign director Elio Celotto said they were yet to see any action.

"Time after time, we see this multi-billion dollar industry fail the very individuals it profits from," Mr Celotto said.

What can be recycled?: The does and don'ts of recycling.

The Queensland Government announced changes to animal cruelty laws with the aim of rehoming racehorses at the ends of their careers.

The changes came following recommendations from the Martin Inquiry.

The State Government said it would spend $6 million to beef-up biosecurity measures after accepting all 55 recommendations of the inquiry into the management of retired thoroughbred and standardbred horses.

CPR communications director Kristin Leigh said the organisation understood the inquiry recommendations were going to take a while to implement across the board, but was also concerned about how the new laws would be enforced when they do change.

"Even the inquiry notes it's unrealistic with such a large industry to get a carer for every animal for the rest of their lives," Ms Leigh said.

"Most of these horses are used for three years but their life span can be 30 years.

"The reality is there is always going to be unwanted horses.

"They're breeding so many and even if they cut back on breeding, there are always going to be horses coming out of racing.

"What you end up with is sanctuaries having to put their hands in their own pockets to clean up the industry's mess," she said.