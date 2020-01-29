Menu
The Federal Government has announced plans to use Christmas Island, where Biloela sisters Kopika (right) and Tharunicaa are currently detained with their parents, as a quarantine base for evacuees at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.
News

Fear for Bilo family amid Christmas Island quarantine plan

Nicholas Gibbs
Nick Gibbs
29th Jan 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 6:20 PM
The decision to use Christmas Island as a quarantine base for evacuees at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak is proof the detained Tamil family should be returned home, according to supporters in Biloela.

Home to Bilo campaign organiser Angela Fredericks said the family first learnt of the plan when mother Priya was contacted by a reporter through her translator, and the lack of information from the government was worrying.

"They're not being very transparent," she said.

During a press conference, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government would provide assisted departures for Australians in Wuhan and the Hubei province in China.

He said Christmas Island would be used as a quarantine area where evacuees would stay for 14 days.

From the details Ms Fredericks has received via the family, it is believed the quarantined group will be housed in a separate detention facility.

But she still has concerns about whether appropriate precautions have been made.

"They clearly do not have this family's well being in the forefront of their mind," she said.

Ms Fredericks is travelling to Christmas Island in late February to support the family's High Court bid to stay in Australia.

She will be keeping a close high eye on how the quarantine process unfolds.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne has been contacted for comment.

