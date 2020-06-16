Competition cancelled means Bulldogs won’t play 2020 season

LAST TRY: The Chinchilla Bulldogs won’t be scoring again this season after the competition was cancelled.

THE Chinchilla senior Bulldogs won’t be relacing up their boots after Roma and District Rugby League decided to pull the pin on the 2020 competition.

The decision was announced last week as a result of the restrictions in place and other matters relating to the COVID-19 virus.

Chinchilla Bulldogs president Frank Roma said the news was very disappointing, especially for players, but it was expected.

He revealed that the club was going to pull out of the league before the official decision was made.

“With all the extra rules it would have just been too much work on our volunteers, and unfortunately we struggle to get volunteers as it is,” Roma said.

“We didn’t want to put that extra pressure on our volunteers. Also we have a large number of players in our group plus we share the field with touch football, rugby union and junior rugby league so there just wouldn’t have been enough room for all of us to train.

“There was also the issue of them taking away some insurance under the new rules which means that if someone were to get badly hurt in a game or while training, we wouldn’t be fully covered.”

The past three months have been extremely tough on the club with no income coming in but Roma is confident they will get through it.

He said the club will apply for grants from Queensland Rugby League and hopefully be back bigger and better next year.

“I’ve spoken a lot to the boys, and they are keen to come back next year,” he said.

“For now we are looking forward to returning to football and playing next year.”