Company makes ‘big a--’ donation to Western Downs high school

IMPROVEMENTS: Miles State High School are big fans of their new donation.

A MUCH-needed donation to Miles State High School will go a long way in ensuring students and staff stay comfortable and safe in their school environment.

Yancoal Australia’s Cameby Downs Coal Mines have donated two Powerfoil X3.0 Big Ass Fans in the multipurpose area, used for school lessons, lunchtime entertainment, sport, social events, parades and awards nights.

The cost of the fans amounts to $30,000 and will circulate the air and lower the temperature by around five degrees in the peak summer months, creating a comfortable space for everyone in the multipurpose area.

Miles SHS principal Josette Moffatt said she was “thrilled” by the donations.

“Until recently, our students were having to improvise and play in other areas of the school when the temperature was high, and we also didn’t have the funding to proceed with new fans,” she said.

“This initiative was researched and driven by our hardworking volunteers at the Miles State High Parents and Citizens Association, I want to thank them for making this happen.

“Not only will this assist the students and teachers at the school, it will also benefit members of the Miles area, who visit for school activities and events hosted by both the school and our wider community.

“We are very appreciative to Cameby Downs for their generous donation, which has made a positive difference to our school.”

Cameby Downs Mine Operations Manager Braedon Gaske said donating the equipment was a no-brainer.

“We are happy to help improve Miles State High School for the benefit of the students and teachers and all the community members who use the venue,” he said.

“We are pleased our donation will assist in improving the use of the multipurpose area by students and the community and help keep everyone cooler during our hot summers.”