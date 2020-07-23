Community supports family after losing everything in fire

A FAMILY in Mitchell has lost everything in a devastating housefire, but in the last few days the community has rallied behind them with acts of extraordinary generosity.

Jamie Dunn-Haldane lived in the house on Oxford Street with his partner Mariah Drover and their one-year-old son, as well as three of Jamie's siblings.

When the blaze broke out at 3.53am on July 19, everyone escaped but two.

In an act of heroism, Jamie grabbed his 15-year-old and saved him from the blaze.

But he burnt his hands while doing so and was treated at the burns clinic at the Royal Brisbane and Women's hospital over the weekend.

Jamie's mother Sonya said she was proud of him.

"What a brave man he is," she said.

"He risked his life to save his family."

The remains of the Mitchell family's house. PHOTO: SOCIAL MEDIA

Maranoa councillor John Birkett's wife Kym started a GoFundMe campaign to gather donations from the community and have received just shy of $1000 in the past few days.

"I'm hoping we get more money for them in a couple of days," Cr Birkett said.

"I think anything's a bonus - they didn't have any insurance or that."

Mr Birkett has been amazed at the support the family has been receiving.

"People in Roma are getting some stuff like bedding."

"Somebody's already given a fridge and a washing machine!

"I got the boys three pairs of joggers the other day."

Cr Birkett said council helped organise a place for the family to stay, and have secured a place at Horizon Housing.

"I think the council also gave some toiletry packs, special emergency packs they do up, they got that organised too which is great."

Cr Birkett would like to thank council, Horizon Housing and Mitchell police for their help and support to the family and community.

If you would like to donate to the family's GoFundMe campaign, click here.

