Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Community rally behind family after heartbreaking news

Jenna Thompson
6th Oct 2020 9:00 AM

A YAMBA couple have been overwhelmed by community support after being dealt a devastating blow.

Last month, Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods owners Adam and Bec Bowen shared the heartbreaking news on social media.

"As most of you are aware Adam has experienced a number of medical episodes which has resulted in the closure of our delicatessen. He recently underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour that is sadly terminal," the post said.

"We have made the decision as a family to spend what time we have left together. As a result the Delicatessen will be up for sale."

Since learning of the news, residents and customers across the Clarence Valley have come to their aid.

 

YAMBA! ❤️Adam and I already knew we were moving to a special place but the overwhelming support for not only our...

Posted by Bowen's Delicatessen and Fine Foods on Friday, 25 September 2020

 

A GoFundMe page has been created with all proceeds going directly to the family so they "can focus on making cherished memories … and Adam's beautiful wife can concentrate on her family's well being at this heartbreaking moment in their lives."

Over $5,000 has already been raised since launching over the October Long Weekend.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the GoFundMe page here

brain tumour business for sale cancer coastal views gofundme page yamba
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Premium Content QLD DECIDES: The side poised for victory in 2020 election

        Politics One side of politics would emerge as a clear winner if the State Election was held today after a shock turnaround in support from voters.

        A piece of Miles history found in Chinchilla scrubland

        Premium Content A piece of Miles history found in Chinchilla scrubland

        News THE BLOOD, sweat and tears of locals have gone into this piece of intory

        REVEALED: Council revisiting Tara Pool replacement project

        Premium Content REVEALED: Council revisiting Tara Pool replacement project

        News THE Western Downs Regional Council provided an update on the Tara Pool Master Plan.

        Dad hiding meth in belt meth faces court

        Premium Content Dad hiding meth in belt meth faces court

        News A WESTERN Downs dad faced Chinchilla court for possessing dangerous drugs.