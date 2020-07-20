Community rallies together against crime

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: As Chinchilla struggles with ongoing property crime, a family man has brought the community together to ensure a safer town. Pic: Supplied

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH: As Chinchilla struggles with ongoing property crime, a family man has brought the community together to ensure a safer town. Pic: Supplied

SINCE COVID-19 restrictions began to ease in June, there have been a spate of property offences across the Chinchilla district, often involving young offenders breaking into homes and stealing cars.

After knocking off from work and finding out five cars had been stolen in the span of four days, Joel Adams said he decided ‘enough was enough’ and vowed to make the community he loves a safer place.

The father of three said he decided to start an online petition on Sunday July 12 so members of the community had an avenue to voice their concerns to local and state government.

“I thought: well, if no one is going to say something, stand up or try to take action, I guess I might as well do it,” Mr Adams said.

“It’s definitely something that is having a major psychological impact on the community. “People are scared.

“With in 48 hours we got about 600 people on board and [886] by my last count.

“People are able to voice their ideas in combating the issue and are able to vote for the petition.

“I think it is important for people to be able to voice their concerns, at the end of the day it’s about making sure people feel safer and for them to be safer.

“We will go to the local and state government and we will voice our concerns, and what us as residents want.”

Mr Adams said the ideal outcome of the petition is a change in legislation so that young criminals are dealt more appropriate sentences.

“The hope is that ultimately legislation is changed and other communities can see that they aren’t the only ones in that boat.

“They can also join together in saying ‘enough is enough’.

“This is not just a Chinchilla problem, it’s happening in Townsville, it’s happening in Hervey Bay, Murgon, all over the place; it’s everywhere.

“I really feel like some politicians are not in touch with the people of Queensland when it comes to this issue.

“It is a bit of a coincidence that this is all happening close to election time, hopefully it can serve as a bit of a catalyst for change.”

Mr Adams said he and his partner moved to Chinchilla three and a half years ago after falling in love with the charm of the town, and he will do everything in his power not to let the community down.

“It’s about Chinchilla, and I really love this town and I want what’s best for it,” he said.

“At the end of the day I don’t have all the answers on how to fix this, other than what’s been voted for in the petition, and what’s been voiced by the community on what would make them feel and be safer.

“I don’t have all the answers, I just know we just need to start working on it.”

To get involved with the petition head to Chinchilla Crime Reduction Forum today, July 20, before it ends.