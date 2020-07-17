Community rallies behind M’boro man after dog poisoned

THE community has rallied behind a Maryborough man whose dog was poisoned this week.

Zac Bradshaw found his much loved wolfhound cross Kirito vomiting about 6am on Monday morning.

Soon his dog had lost his motor skills and couldn't stand up.

Kirito was rushed to Maryborough Veterinary Clinic where he was immediately placed on a drip.

He began bleeding from his nose and mouth, Zac said.

"It was very scary," he said.

Much-loved wolfhound Kirito was poisoned in Maryborough.

Zac was told there was a high chance Kirito would need plasma to survive, with the likely cause of his illness being some type of poison.

He sat in the back seat of the car with his beloved dog as they headed to the Sunshine Coast for further treatment.

"We just tried to make him as comfortable as possible," he said.

Kirito is recovering and should soon be able to return home.

He will need to be on medication for the next six weeks.

Zac said he had lost a dog about a month ago and had feared he would lose another.

While he is thankful Kirito survived, the vet bills are stacking up.

A Go Fund Me page has now raised more than $500 to help pay for Kirito's treatment.

To make a donation, click here.