Community rallies behind Illoura residents

FREEDOM: New outdoor area will ensure the health and wellbeing of Illoura residents. Pic: Supplied.

THE community has rallied together to create an outdoors space for Chinchilla’s Illoura Village residents - ensuring their health, wellbeing, and freedom during COVID-19 restrictions.

Residential Manager Lance Payne said the new outdoor area wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of the community who donated their time and materials to set up a safe space for residents without fear of exposure to COVID-19.

“Having a safe outdoor place means so much to our residents during this time of restrictions and it has lifted spirits tremendously for everyone here,” Mr Payne said.

“I am so thankful for the community support Illoura continues to receive.

“It’s indicative of the special relationship Illoura has with the wider Chinchilla community.

“The community around us at Illoura Village has been so supportive during these challenging times… I want to thank each person and business who has donated so generously to this project.

“I also want to thank everyone who have continued to care for us at Illoura, it has been encouraging to all of us here to know that we have your support - and the health, happiness and safety of our residents continues to be my absolute priority.”

The project is ongoing, and Mr Payne said he hopes to see community involvement continue.

“We’d love to see more community involvement in this project, so if you can help in any way, I’d love to hear from you,” he said.

“We would be very grateful to receive shade sails, concrete pathways for the outdoor area and vegetable plants for the new garden beds.”

These are just a few of the community members that have pitched in to help so far:

Western Downs Civil donated fencing around the new outdoor space for security.

Illoura staff members John and Rosemary Borck, donated 50kg of fertiliser for new garden beds.

Laird Morgan from Lillyvale Feedlot donated 30kg of mince, which may continue during these trying times.

Bronwyn Wheeler and her son Brett, generously volunteered their time setting up tables, chairs and benches.

If you’d like to be involved in the community project at Illoura Village, please contact Lance at lance.payne@sccqld.com.au or phone the Village on 4662 7182.