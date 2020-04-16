Community raises 30,000k for WWI statue

IN MEMORY: Today the WWI digger statue was craned into the Chinchilla Botanic Parklands and proudly sits atop the cenotaph. Pic: Peta McEachern

THE Chinchilla community raised $30,000 for the local RSL Memorial Club to replace a WWI digger statue that had been badly damaged.

The statue, president of the Chinchilla RSL Sub Branch Murray Travis said is to proudly stand guard of the names engraved below on the 100 year old WWI monument.

“It’s an honour to know that the soldier represents something important… it means a lot to not only to myself and the sub branch but also to the families whose names are engraved on the cenotaph – the names of Chinchilla men and women who enlisted, and those that didn’t come back,” Mr Murray said.

“We have to remember the cenotaph belongs to community, not the RSL, nor the council – it’s a community project and all that fundraising was done without help from federal and local government.”

Mr Murray Travis said it was an extraordinary community effort to not only raise money for the WWI statue, but to get it in it’s final resting place in the Botanic Parklands.

“A year ago, we opened a community fundraiser… and with the community’s help, and the service clubs we managed to raise the $30,000 that was required to replace the soldier,” Mr Murray said.

“A big thank you goes out to the whole Chinchilla community.

“A special thanks goes out to LCR cranes Chinchilla and all their crew who have donated their time and effort to help us get the statue in place, and to Wagners Toowoomba who supplied the soldier.”

The community unveiling of the statue was set for Saturday, April 18, but the event was postponed due COVID-19 social restrictions.

“Once the virus is finished we will have a community day for the unveiling and dedication, along with council,” Mr Murry said.

“There will be an unveiling of a plaque that will have the names of family’s from WWI along with some of the women’s auxiliary.”

The original statue, Mr Murry said was damaged when the Western Downs Regional Council put it in storage at the Chinchilla museum.

“The original soldier was over 100 years old when it was originally installed on the cenotaph over the railway lines,” Mr Murray said.

“The community raided 300 pounds back then for the soldier and consequently it has cost us 30k to replace so there’s a big difference.”

The original statue was repaired by council and is now heritage listed where it sits at the Chinchilla RSL, which is why it could not be relocated to the parklands.