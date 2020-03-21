Community man hopes to retain seat in council

COMMUNITY MAN: Greg Olm is nominating for the position of councillor in the Western Downs Regional Council in the upcoming Local Government Election on the 28th March 2020. Pic: Supplied.

LOCAL councillor born and raised in the Western Downs Greg Olm is running in the upcoming election on Saturday, March 28, and hopes to hold onto the Works and Technical Services portfolio for another term.

Being born in Chinchilla and growing up in Brigalow, Mr Olm is deeply in tune with country life and has forged strong ties within the community volunteering whenever he gets the chance.

"I'm a part of the Brigalow Recreation Ground Association, I've been there for 36 years.. I work at the Warra Races as a volunteer, and I do community work for the Chinchilla Show," he said.

"I think in these small rural areas you have to be community minded, it's not like Toowoomba or Brisbane.

"The Western Downs region it's not just a great community it's a way of life and we couldn't have this way of life without voluntary labour and that's what makes it such a great community to be a part of.

"Any community events that are going on around the place I like to get involved with and help in any way shape or form I can."

The father of four, grandfather of 14, and great-grandfather of soon to be two, said he will always have the communities back, and is always ready to lend his ear and time to get to the bottom of an issue.

"If I'm faced with a hard decision or perhaps a hard conversation I always chose to listen - I was taught at an early age that you learn more by sitting back and listening rather than being upfront and opening up your mouth," he said.

"That's been my approach to life for a long time, and it's got me to where I am today.

"If someone has an issue of their own I'll go and inspect it, I won't sit back and go 'oh I might do something about it one day," I will go out and have a look at it - we owe the ratepayers that kind of service."

Mr Olm has spent four terms in local government - two terms in the Chinchilla Shire before amalgamation, and two terms in the new Western Downs Region Council.

Mr Olm said he is immensely proud of the Western Downs Region, that it has come a long way.

"It's a very diverse region there's no doubt about that, we're a debt free council which speaks volumes to what we have achieved over the past three terms but mainly in the last two terms since gas came on board, and we have such a diverse economy," he said.

"It's better for our children and our grandchildren, we have to try and build a better place for them and you have to be united to do that - there's a saying, 'united we stand united we fall,' and we are a very united council at the moment.

"The reason I'm running for council is because I care about our communities and at the end of the day, I'd like to be judged on my ability to get the job done and how well I communicate with the rate payers."

Mr Olm said his greatest achievement has been improving local roads which serve as a vital lifeline when living rural.

"I'm proud to say we have transformed seven black soil tracks to all-weather roads," he said.

"Now that we have people moving back with young families to remote areas, I think it's imperative we give them an all-weather access road, so if things go wrong and they need to get out they can.

Another successful project Mr Olm played an important roll in is the Auburn Rd upgrade which resulted in time and money saved for farmers and created local jobs.

"We're working very closely with Main Roads to upgrade Auburn Rd which in 2017 was deemed unsafe for road trains and B-doubles," he said.

"It's a grazing set-up out there, and not being able to bring their cattle on a B-double or a road train was putting them at a steep disadvantage to the rest of the market.

"It would've saved them two hours - it's not only time they saved but the cost involved to run a B-double or a road train.

"It was a real first for the WDRC to partner with Main Roads to upgrade one of their roads, and it wasn't farmed out to a contactor, all the work was done by local people, our people.

"If I get re-elected and if I'm lucky enough to get the Works and Technical Service portfolio, this council will continue to improve roads into the future just like we have in the past."