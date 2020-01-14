‘Community icon’ to be farewelled after lawnmower death
A BELOVED member of the Noosa hinterland community will be farewelled on Thursday after she was killed in a tragic lawnmower accident at Kin Kin earlier this month.
Maureen Piggott died when the ride-on lawnmower she was using on her property rolled on January 4, trapping her beneath it.
Ms Piggott's death left a wave of devastation, with many expressing shock and "deep sadness" at the loss of the "beautiful" woman.
The 61-year-old was known for her Broadmeadows alpaca farm and volunteer work at the Kin Kin State School and playgroup.
Close friend Steve Weis said Ms Piggott would be remembered as a "true sharer, a true giver, a community icon, a model of living from the heart and protector of animals, craft and country".
"Maureen was an amazing lady, so many people loved her," Jo Jekel said.
"What a beautiful lady inside and out. She will be dearly missed."
A funeral for Ms Piggott will be held on Thursday at 11am at Saint Patrick's Church in Gympie. A wake at the Broadmeadows farm will follow the service at 2.30pm.
Police are preparing a report for the coroner.