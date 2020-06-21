Community groups receive $70,000 in council funding

WESTERN Downs Regional Council has announced $70,000 worth of funding grants for local community groups to undertake sustainability projects.

Five local community groups across the Western Downs have been awarded funding as part of the Recycle Market Enviro Grants Program, totalling close to $70,000.

The grants program is delivered in partnership with Council’s waste and recycling centres’ contractor IOLAR Operational Services as a way of promoting sustainability in local communities.

Deputy mayor Andrew Smith, who holds the portfolio of Planning, Environment and Agribusiness, said the funding would support environmentally friendly initiatives for local schools and organisations across the region.

“We’ve seen our active, vibrant communities use Council funding to bring their ideas to life in the past as part of our other grants and funding programs,” he said.

“It was fantastic to see so many groups showing a similar interest in the enviro grants.”

Cr Smith believes the program is a win-win for both local groups and the environment.

“Some of the successful applications include solar panel installations, recycling initiatives and irrigation systems so we’re excited to see this funding put to good use in our region.”

IOLAR operational services managing director Patrick Navin said the enviro grants program offered an innovative way to promote the importance of environmental sustainability in the region.

“IOLAR is proud to work with Western Downs Regional Council to help give back to the community and support initiatives that reduce waste and support environmental sustainability in the community,” he said.

“This program is about changing people’s attitudes when it comes to waste, environmental sustainability and encouraging the community to consider new ways to reduce impacts on the environment.”

The successful recipients are:

Chinchilla Agriculture and Pastoral Association Inc (funding for the purchase of extra bins, stands and a bin lifter)

Chinchilla Community Kindergarten Inc (funding for the installation of solar panels)

Queensland Police Citizens Youth Welfare Association - Dalby PCYC (funding for the purchase and installation of a new tank for garden watering)

The Gums State School P&C Association (funding for the purchase of a mower, irrigation, garden equipment, and sand)

Miles State School (funding for the purchase of equipment to extend recycling initiatives)

To find out more about Council’s Grants and Funding opportunities, visit Council’s website at www.wdrc.qld.gov.au.