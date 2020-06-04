Menu
FUNDING: Dalby Wheatmen representative Shea Connors and Councillor Kaye Maguire.
Community groups invited to take advantage of new funding

Zoe Bell
4th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
COMMUNITY groups are invited to apply for funding as part of the Western Down's Regional Council's extensive COVID-19 Recovery Package.

The $1 million Community Infrastructure Grants Program offers funding as part of a 50/50 arrangement between Council and the applicant group with applications of up to $200,000 to be considered.

A 'quick response' financial assist is also accessible to eligible community groups via the Community Organisation Hardship & Assistance Grants Program with grants of up to $10,000 available.

Council Spokesperson for Community and Cultural Development Councillor Kaye Maguire said she encouraged community groups to take advantage of these funding opportunities.

"The impact of COVID-19 lockdown has been felt quite heavily across our region's valuable sporting and community groups so Council is doing everything we can to ensure that we can provide them with as much support as possible," Cr Maguire said.

"Through the Community Infrastructure Grants Program, Council is offering to fund 50% of costs involved in new building projects or infrastructure upgrades with grants of up to $200,000 available.

"This could be the crucial funding your group needs to help build a new shed for your sporting team or maybe an upgrade to your building.

"This fantastic program not only encourages our local groups to improve their infrastructure, but it will also generate local construction work for the wider community.

"Meanwhile the Community Organisation Hardship & Assistance Grants will offer vital financial support to eligible groups that were significantly impacted by the coronavirus conditions.

"We're assessing all applications within this program with a very fast turnaround to ensure groups are given the chance to get back on their feet as soon as possible.

"Community groups and sporting organisations across the region play a core role in our active vibrant communities so these programs are designed to give them the support they need to continue to thrive."

Applications for the Community Infrastructure Grants Program opened on Monday June 1, and close Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The Community Organisation Hardship & Assistance Grants Program is now open, and Council will notify groups of their outcome within 10 days of receiving the completed application.

For more information regarding Council's COVID-19 Recovery Package or to apply for a grant visit Council's website at www.wdrc.qld.gov.au.

