Community consultation date set for Tara Pool Masterplan

FUTURE OF COMMUNITY POOL: A community consultation date has been set for Tara Pool Masterplan. Pic: Supplied

THE Western Downs Regional Council will be meeting with community members to discuss their plans for the multimillion-dollar upgrade to the Tara Swimming Pool – which has angered many community members around the district.

A petition was launched online on July 21 and currently has 2,379 signatures in the hopes of convincing the Western Downs Regional Council to reconsider replacing the current 50m pool with a 25m pool.

A council spokeswoman said there will be a series of information sessions held with the community in regard to the Tara Pool Precinct Masterplan.

“The community is invited to attend one of four sessions held on 27 August at the Tara Pool,” she said.

“The sessions are for the community to provide ideas and feedback on the project, which is potentially commencing in 2021.

“COVID-19 social distancing restrictions and hygiene measures will be in place, and residents are encouraged to arrive early for their preferred session.”

Despite community concerns, a council spokeswoman said in late July that they are standing firm that the multimillion-dollar project for the Tara is the best option moving forward.

“Council is delivering a major upgrade of the Tara Pool which involves installing a high-standard 25 metre pool and has also allocated funding for planning for the future of the wider pool precinct,” a council spokeswoman said.

“The current pool has been inspected by independent engineers and has reached the end of its life and is in a state of disrepair.

“Council has sought professional advice on the length of pool that is required in Tara and taken on-board the views of the pool users.

“This advice has determined a 25 metre pool is adequate for the vast majority of uses likely to be required.

“Council is now swiftly moving into the procurement phase for pool design and users will be consulted as part of this process.”