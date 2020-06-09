Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3.30am.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3.30am.
News

Community centre shed destroyed by fire

by Emily Halloran
9th Jun 2020 7:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SHED at a Gold Coast community centre has been destroyed after a fire broke out early this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Ormeau Community Centre on Cuthbert Road in Ormeau shortly after 3.30am

It's understood the blaze started in a stand-alone shed at the back of the centre.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said when firefighters arrived the 3m by 5m storage shed was well engulfed by flames.

No one was present at the scene when emergency services arrived.

The blaze was under control by 3.55am and was extinguished just after 4am.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Queensland Police are investigating.

community centre fire ormeau

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southwest builders to benefit from federal renos grant

        premium_icon Southwest builders to benefit from federal renos grant

        News Regional builders are applauding the federal government’s building and renovation grant.

        Accomplished musician makes it to Groovin’ from the Garage finals

        premium_icon Accomplished musician makes it to Groovin’ from the Garage...

        News Cheryls Anderson is getting back into the grove despite COVID-19.

        Tiny town musician with big dreams

        premium_icon Tiny town musician with big dreams

        News Drillham teen Ben Slater has made it to the finals of Groovin’ in the Garage with...

        New territory opens up in Surat Basin for gas exploration

        premium_icon New territory opens up in Surat Basin for gas exploration

        Business More gas land parcels are opening up to developers