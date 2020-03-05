Community calls for change to combat youth crime

ACTION: After Janine Morris’s Mazda RX8 Sedan was stolen, she rallied residents together to combat crime.

DOZENS of victims of crime and citizens concerned that they’re losing their town to young offenders gathered at the Chinchilla RSL in the hopes of coming up with a way to curb the town’s out of control crime rate.

However, many more local victims and concerned residents were missing at the Tuesday emergency meeting; too scared to leave their homes in fear they would be targeted.

The emergency meeting was called by Chinchilla nurse Janine Morris after criminals stole two of her cars just over a week ago.

Ms Morris was months away from paying off her Mazda RX8 when it was returned to her with $20,000 damage, her nursing equipment thrown out on the ground and the offenders still with her car keys.

She was left not only distraught but felt violated, concerned for her privacy and sickened to know criminals had been in her home.

Angered members of the community called for action to be taken.

The three main actions the community was passionate about were a 24-hour police station, a curfew for juveniles of 10pm and a tighter youth justice system.

One attendee mentioned during the meeting that when she was on a night shift, she heard a youth stating local police don’t work past 10pm and will have to come from Dalby, so they have time.

Another community member said that Chinchilla had been fighting for a 24-hour police station for the past 40 years.

Ms Morris organised a petition to be signed by members of community to push for a 24-hour police in Chinchilla, a 10pm curfew for minors to be introduced and stricter laws in children’s court.

Having experienced juvenile theft himself when his debit card was stolen, and thousands of dollars were spent, Callide MP Colin Boyce agreed that the youth justice system needs an overhaul.

“We have a rising crime rate not only here in Chinchilla but throughout the state and it’s something that seriously needs addressing,” he said.

“It’s not the fault of the police, nor is it the fault of the magistrates; it is the fault of the law.

“The law needs to change, and that is our problem because at the moment there is no retribution for these repeat offenders who continually wreak havoc on our society, in my opinion.”

Mr Boyce will put the petition before the Queensland parliament in the next six months.

In the meantime, police are urging members of the community to help prevent crime by locking their cars and homes.

They are also calling for residents to report any suspicious behaviour.

Angered by the current crime situation, the police at the meeting said they want to see a decrease just as much as the community does.

Important statistics on crime in Chinchilla

Dalby-Burnett patrol group inspector Graeme Paine was in attendance at the community crime meeting at the Chinchilla RSL on Tuesday night, highlighting some key facts:

Police to population ratio

Chinchilla currently has 11 police officers, a divisional population of 9000. In comparison, Miles has six officers for a population of 2600.

Offending in Chinchilla

“Since 2015 there has been a sustained increase but we are yet to see if this year will continue that trend,” Insp Paine said.

Concerning vehicle theft, since June 2019 there have been 38 vehicles in Chinchilla of which 16 were locked, 11 has the keys in them (seven of those were unlocked with the keys in the car), five were unlocked without keys and six were exceptions.

“From the evidence, we have at the moment the focus it is as much around education as it is punishment,” he said.

Crime resolution

“I can’t overstate the level of service Chinchilla is getting,” he said. With 83 burglary offences reported, the Chinchilla police are solving them at a rate of 49.4 per cent, compared to 26 per cent in the southern region and 24 per cent statewide. Stolen cars are being solved at 81.6 per cent in Chinchilla, compared to 47 per cent in the southern region and 45 per cent in Queensland.

For all property offences, 59 per cent are solved in Chinchilla, 38 per cent in the southern region and 35 per cent in Queensland.

“While we don’t want the offences to occur, one thing I can say looking objectively at the figures regarding what service the police are providing here is fantastic,” Insp Paine said.