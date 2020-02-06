Committee needed to keep country touch footy alive

TIME TO STEP UP: Chinchilla's Charlie Bergemann may have to find an alternative sport to play if the Chinchilla Touch Association can’t form a committee.

Forming a committee to keep our grassroots sporting organisations going, seems to be an ongoing issue gripping our community.

For the Chinchilla Touch Association they are currently in the midst of it, after holding an annual general meeting in the hopes of filling committee position for next season came up short.

With over 300 people registered to play last season, including 220 seniors and 96 juniors, the harsh reality of the situation is they would be left to play another sport, as touch football would disappear in Chinchilla.

Current president of the touch club Rachel de Jonge said if it does come to this, it would be a very sad day.

“It’s does just frustrate me that we can’t find someone but it also makes me really upset,” she said.

“Touch has been such a big part of my family and my life for such a long time and to see all the opportunities of the juniors from the age of six who have come through removed would be a very sad to see.”

Involved in touch football since she came to Chinchilla also 16 years ago, de Jonge has done a stint on the committee for quite a while early on so it is her second run at it.

This is the second time that the club has faced this issue, with the current committee putting their hands up to take over two years ago purely because they had nobody to stand up and take charge.

“The current committee has been there for two years at the moment so we are looking for people,” she said.

“Obviously our time has come up and we are happy to hand it over to other people.

“All new committees need new blood because new blood brings new ideas, which is very encouraging.”

Knowing that people might have these preconceived ideas that it’s a huge job, or that people might be scared, not knowing what’s involved or what to do - De Jonge reassured that anyone who was to step into the new role would be well supported.

“The current committee aren’t going to disappear,” she said.

“We want to make sure that the new people are going to succeed and if they have any questions they will be provided with our mobile numbers.

“The majority of us even play touch as well so we are always going out there every Wednesday night.

“We are there to add the added support for whoever is going to come aboard.”

The deadline is fast approaching to form a committee, with a second AGM scheduled on February 11 from 5.30pm at Bulldog Park.

You can email the club for information and one of the committee will contact you.

“If we can’t form a committee, we have really got to start looking at the options of where to go next which aren’t looking great,” de Jonge said.