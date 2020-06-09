Commercial Hotel back in business

GET READY: Get fired up and ready for a cold one at the bar because The Commercial Hotel Motel is back in business after being closed for almost three months due to COVID-19. Pic: Supplied

GET fired up and ready for a cold one at the bar because The Commercial Hotel Motel is back in business after being closed for almost three months due to COVID-19.

The Commercial will be open from Tuesday, June 9, for dine-in and take away, and next week the taps will be flowing in the front bar from 3pm Tuesday, June 16.

Manager of the Commercial Hotel Sam Lee said he and staff are keen to see the doors open after being shut since March, 23.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back, it’s been a long time coming, and the staff are excited to see everyone again,” Mr Lee said.

“We’ve been anxiously waiting for restrictions to ease up enough to warrant getting the hotel open and unfortunately ten people wasn’t quite enough.

“Now that we can have multiple areas, and 25 people in for dining, we thought it was a great opportunity to get the ball rolling and get back to doing what we love here at the Commy which is serving our customers and doing great meals.”

The Commercial will also be opening the bar, with the beer taps set to start flowing next Tuesday.

“The front bar will be opening up at 3pm daily, with social distancing rules applying and a maximum of 10 patrons at a time,” Mr Lee said.

Mr Lee said they will be welcoming a new head chef to the team, and staff will be able to start returning to work.

“We have bought back what staff we can for now, and the more things start rolling, the more we can bring back and keep building up the staff levels and hours,” he said.

“That’s a big part for us, just trying to get people back in working.

“Unfortunately a lot of our staff didn’t get job keeper because of the time frame they were working here, so it’s good to be able to get them back to work.

“Casual staff had to be employed for 12 months which is a hard one for the hospitality industry.”

The Commercial Hotel will be operating from only from Tuesday to Saturday with restricted capacities, so bookings are essential for dine-in, although takeaway can also be ordered by phone.

“Just make sure you book, unfortunately with our limited numbers we must get bookings, we have two seatings; one at 5.30pm and stay until 7pm, and the other is come in at 7.15 and stay until 9pm,” Mr Lee said.