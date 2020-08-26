Menu
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter en route to pick up a man in his 60s from a commercial fishing boat who was ill at Swains Reef. The helicopter transported the patient to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment.
News

Fisherman airlifted from Heron Island

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Aug 2020 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM
WHEN a man in his 60s got into difficulty in the Swains Reef area late yesterday the services of the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter were required.

An RACQ Capricorn Rescue spokeswoman said initial reports were the man, who was on a charter fishing boat, required urgent attention for "renal complications" as he was in severe pain and was "having issues urinating."

"Yesterday evening, RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to retrieve a patient on-board a vessel in the Swains Reef area," the spokeswoman said.

"With Rescue 300 unable to reach the ship, the vessel and its crew continued on their route to Heron Island where the patient received initial treatment by medical personnel on the island."

Due to the limited medial facilities on Heron Island, the RACQ Capricorn Rescue spokeswoman said the helicopter was tasked at 5.20am.

"Just after 5am today, RACQ Capricorn Rescue departed Rockhampton to Heron Island," the spokeswoman said.

"Rescue300 and the on-board crew landed on Heron Island just before 6am where the on board Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic and doctor met the patient and further stabilised them for the flight to Rockhampton."

The man was in a stable condition when he was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital for further treatment.

 

commercial fisherman gladstone observer heron island medical emergency racq capricorn rescue swains reef
Gladstone Observer

