COMEBACK: Miles boxer crowned WBF Australian Champion

WINNER: Retired Australian champion boxer 'Clemo' stepped back into the ring and dominated his opponent winning the WBF Heavyweight Australian title. Pic: Peta McEachern

Champion boxer Justin Clements thought he would never fight again, but after being retired for 14 years the powerhouse stepped back into the ring for the first time and took out the WBF Australian Heavyweight title.

WINNER: Champion boxer, Justin Clements won the WBF Heavyweight Australian title dominating Darren Reinson. Pic: Supplied.

‘Clemo’ made his epic comeback on the national stage at the annual St Valentine’s Day Massacre World Boxing Foundation match in Caloundra on February 13.

The 49-year-old said he was the fittest and healthiest he had been in years, weighing in 90.2kg well under the required weight of 93kg.

“I had trained hard, so I had plenty of left in the tank to do the 3 rounds of boxing,” he said.

The Miles man said he was confident going into the fight, and for good reason because he dominated every round.

“My original opponent pulled out on the day, so they had to get another opponent in, so (Darren Reinson) from Victoria stepped in and took on the challenge but I was too strong for him,” he said.

“I won comfortably, getting points each round, which went the distance winning every one of them,” he said.

The professional boxer and gym owner said the sport had played a major role in his life, and retiring was one of the hardest decisions he ever had to make.

“That part of me has been missing ever since I retired, and to gain the opportunity to get back into the ring, it’s giving me a second chance at life and reignited that fire inside to get back into the ring,” Clements said.

Competing in 52 professional fights, Clemo has won fights 40, lost 13, and tied in two - although now he has his sights set on the World WBF Masters Heavy Weight title.

The three-time Australian champion boxer said he was in fighting shape and had no doubt that he would take home the international win in September, putting Miles on the map.

“Boxing saved my life, if it wasn’t for boxing I wouldn’t be here today, so no it’s my chance to give something back,” he said.