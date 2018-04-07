Menu
A Coles supermarket under construction in Glenvale, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Coles to open new Toowoomba supermarket within weeks

Tom Gillespie
by
18th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
COLES will open its new Toowoomba supermarket within weeks, as construction winds up on the massive project.

The supermarket giant revealed it was due to open the new Glenvale location on Greenwattle St late next month.

The centre will allow Glenvale residents to do their shopping in their local area, rather than heading to Clifford Gardens or out to the Bridge St Aldi in Torrington for shopping.

Coles Queensland general manager Jerry Farrell said he was looking forward to opening the new store.

"We are committed to investing in the region to provide a quality shopping experience for the rapidly growing Glenvale and wider Toowoomba community," he said.

"It's fantastic to have contributed to the ongoing economic growth of the community with more than 200 construction jobs created as a result of the development of the new supermarket and neighbouring Liquorland and café.

"We're incredibly proud of our construction team who have worked tirelessly to deliver this future-focused supermarket for the local community, despite any challenges brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

 Nationally-based lead contractor Lanskey Constructions started work on the new supermarket in June last year.

The new centre will offer Coles Click and Collect and home delivery services.

