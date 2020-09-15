Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Coke user walks from court

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
15th Sep 2020 10:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Townsville man has walked from court with a warning after he was caught snorting coke from a park table in the CBD.

Cameron Andrew Sevier, 23, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court yesterday to possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Roger Beal said officers attended a park in Flinders Street where four men appeared to be engaged in drug activity on August 27 this year.

letterspromo

Mr Beal said police saw Sevier lower his head to the table and sniff something that left a white powder on his nose. Officers found about 1g of cocaine in a small clip-seal bag when they searched him.

Sevier's lawyer Victoria Twinney said the behaviour was out of character for her client, who works as a draftsman in Townsville and hopes to have a career in engineering.

Magistrate Ross Mack sentenced Sevier to a six-month recognisance order with a condition to attend a drug diversion program.

"I suppose everyone is entitled to one mistake and this one is yours," Mr Mack said.

Originally published as Coke user walks from court

More Stories

cocaine crime drugs illegal drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Premium Content Man allegedly slams head against wall while in custody

        Crime IN AN attempt to convince police to release him from custody, a 50-year-old Dalby man headbutted the walls of his cell until he was transported to Toowoomba watch...

        CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        Premium Content CANCELLED: Iconic Melon Fest falls victim to COVID

        News THE biannual festival in the world’s watermelon capital has been cancelled due to...

        Dalby man sentenced for grievous bodily harm faces court again

        Premium Content Dalby man sentenced for grievous bodily harm faces court...

        Crime A RAID on a Dalby man’s home uncovered varying amounts of drugs and an ice coffee...

        Magistrates denies claim Dalby man’s drug stash was ‘minor’

        Premium Content Magistrates denies claim Dalby man’s drug stash was ‘minor’

        Crime A SEARCH warrant that uncovered several clip seal bags of drugs, pipes, and scales...