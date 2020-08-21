Cocaine Cassie denies cashing in on nude photos

Convicted drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has denied trading nude photos for cash.

In an interview on Brisbane radio on Friday morning, the 25-year-old - dubbed "Cocaine Cassie" - addressed reports that she had sent explicit images of herself to men in Australia while serving out her parole in Colombia.

In one online exchange published last week Sainsbury had said she was "happy" with a $400 a week offer made by a man in exchange for photos and calls.

Cassie Sainsbury denies trading nude images in exchange for cash with men in Australia . Picture: Supplied

"It actually didn't go down the way it has come out in the media. I did not receive any money at all for any photo," Sainsbury told B105's Stav, Abby and Matt.

"I was not paid for photos."

When asked if she had set up an account on adult subscription website OnlyFans where people could pay for suggestive photos, Sainsbury said: "I had never even heard of this page until I got a whole heap of messages from people saying 'What's your OnlyFans ID?' And I was like 'What? What is that?'"

Speaking on B105, Sainsbury confirmed she had ended her engagement with Venezuelan woman Joli Pico, who proposed last year after a nine-month romance behind bars.

Sainsbury indicated that Pico, who is seeing out the rest of her sentence for theft, had moved on with another inmate.

"Unfortunately things with Joli, they didn't last," she told the breakfast hosts.

"Basically I came out of prison and then she became a different person, and she got with somebody else inside as well."

Asked by co-host Matt Acton if Pico had been unfaithful, Sainsbury added: "It was difficult. I didn't know if it was actually going to work until at least one of us was on the outside."

Australian drug smuggler Cassie Sainsbury has ended her relationship with fellow prisoner Joslianinyer Pico. Picture: Facebook

Sainsbury was sentenced to six years inside the El Buen Pastor prison in Colombia after being convicted for smuggling 5.8kg of cocaine in April 2017.

The South Australian was paroled earlier this year but remains stranded in Colombia.

Sainsbury said she didn't like the nickname Cocaine Cassie and wanted to "be able to move forward with my life" when she returns to Australia.

During the interview Sainsbury detailed the violence she saw during her time in prison.

"Inside you see everything, I saw someone being stabbed," she said.

"I still remember one day … they had more than 100 stitches, so they had several parts of their body all stitched up because they owed somebody money and when you owe somebody money in prison they literally send someone to cut you up. It was horrible."

"I was the sort of person, if you would say something to me I would let it go … I would suck it up and deal with it because I didn't want any problems."

Listen to the full interview on B105's Stav, Abby and Matt.

Originally published as Cocaine Cassie denies cashing in on nude photos