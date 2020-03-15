Coast woman, 77, dies from coronavirus

AN ELDERLY woman from Noosaville has reportedly died from coronavirus.

The 77-year-old woman died from the virus in New South Wales on March 13.

She likely contracted it from her daughter who had recently returned from a trip to San Francisco two weeks before.

Health authorities said it was unknown at the time that either woman had COVID-19.

The Daily can reveal the woman had been on a flight to Sydney on that date when her condition deteriorated significantly and she was taken to hospital immediately upon landing but could not be resuscitated.

The news comes as Queensland has launched a trial drive-through fever clinic at Caloundra over the weekend as the state steps up its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the drive-through testing facility would help alleviate some of the workload of general practitioners and hospital emergency departments amid an expected surge of COVID-19 patients.

The drive-through facility is based at Caloundra Health Service’s Minor Injury and Illness Clinic. A second trial site will be opened at Toowoomba’s Baillie Henderson Hospital today.

“People will be asked to remain in their vehicle, and then clinical staff wearing personal protective equipment will test temperature, oxygen saturation, pulse and respiration through the car window,” Mr Miles said.

“If people meet the testing criteria, swabs will then be taken and the swabs sent for testing for COVID-19.

“These two drive-through clinics will operate as a trial to test their effectiveness and determine if they would work at other hospital and health service locations to cater for increased demand.”

Mr Miles said the drive-throughs would be in addition to fever clinics established across several public hospitals across the state.

He said the Caloundra facility, which launched yesterday, would be open between 8am to 8pm seven days a week. The drive-through centres are already being trialled in South Australia.

Queensland Health has confirmed a 47-year-old man, 61-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman are all being managed by the Sunshine Coast Public Health Unit after being confirmed with COVID-19. As the number of patients continues to soar, the state’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has made an unusual plea to Queenslanders to put aside politeness and prioritise health and safety.

“Stop shaking hands for a while, is our advice,” Dr Young said. “It might seem rude but avoiding unnecessary contact is a smart way of stopping the spread of the virus.”

Based on overseas modelling, she has predicted up to 1.25 million Queenslanders will be infected with COVID-19 over six months, as many as 250,000 will need hospital care and 12,500 people could die.

Although she said most people infected with the virus would only develop “very, very mild symptoms”.