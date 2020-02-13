Gold Coast soaked after overnight downpour
WILD weather that has swamped the Gold Coast in recent days will continue and potentially worsen as a cyclone lingers off the coast.
It comes after the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) issued a renewed severe storm warning for the Gold Coast last night as heavy rain continued to drench the city.
Tropical Cyclone Uesi, a category two system situated west of New Caledonia in the Coral Sea, was tracking southwest at 20km/h tonight.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) predicted it could transition to an extra-tropical cyclone by this afternoon, maintaining wind intensity and moving towards Lord Howe Island and the NSW coast.
Boasting winds near the centre of 110km/h and gusts of up to 155km/h, the system was still expected to impact the Coast to some degree.
BOM forecaster Kimba Wong said: "With a tropical low coming through from Cyclone Uesi there will also be big swell and strong winds over the next few days."
She said it was likely heavy rain and thunderstorms would continue throughout today.
It's forecast about 130mm could fall on the Coast in the next few days as the cyclone makes its presence felt.
Meanwhile, the BOM issued a warning today about large and powerful surf and swell conditions expected to form this afternoon.
It's expected the hazardous conditions will continue into Friday.
Anyone in need of assistance during a weather event can phone the SES on 132 500.
OVERNIGHT RAINFALL
Upper Springbrook 131mm
Springbrook 119mm
Little Nerang Dam 96mm
Tallai 68mm
Numinbah Valley 80mm
Hinze Dam 75mm
Clearview 83mm
Carrara AL 108mm
Mt Nimmel 96mm
Bonogin 117mm
Worongary Creek 92mm
Neranwood 112mm
Mudgeeraba 126mm
Boobegan Creek 117mm
Evandale 138mm
Biggera Ck Dam 107mm
Loder Ck Dam 121mm
Loder Creek 119mm
Air Sea Rescue 120mm
Gold Cst Seaway 116mm
Burleigh Waters 149mm
Upper Tallebudgera 97mm
Oyster Creek 135mm
Tallebudgera Ck Mouth AL 130mm
Tomewin 150mm
Coolangatta 134mm
Murwillumbah 20mm
Binna Burra 72mm
Illinbah 60mm
Tyungun 51mm
Canungra Army 52mm
Beechmont 60mm
Mt Tamborine 52mm
Oxenford Weir 65mm
Monterey Keys 87mm
Pacific Pines 64mm
Coomera Shores 104mm